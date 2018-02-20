Extra local date for the League of Gentlemen

The League of Gentlemen have extra arena dates to their 2018 UK tour ‘The League of Gentlemen Live Again!’, and will now play Leeds, First Direct Arena on August 31 as well as the original September 15 date.

This follows on from the extra eight shows which were added in December due to many of the original dates selling out within minutes of going on sale.

‘The League of Gentlemen Live Again!’ sees Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton, Mark Gatiss and Jeremy Dyson - whose incredible careers began when they met while studying at Wakefield’s Bretton Hall College, head out on tour for the first time in over 12 years and follows on from 2017’s critically acclaimed BBC 2 Christmas specials that celebrated 20 years since the original show began.

The tour now runs to a mammoth 28 dates starting in Sunderland and ending at Lond’s Eventim Apollo.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.co.uk