Fancy a look at Dry Cleaning at Hyde Park Book Club?

South London four-piece Dry Cleaning hit the road this month for a run of UK tour dates, including a show in Leeds.

The band on many people's ones to watch list for 2020 will be appearing at the Hyde Park Book Club on Saturday, February 15.

Dry Cleaning.

Dry Cleaning go for a simple, direct and uncomplicated post-punk sound, which is the product of influence from The Feelies, The Necessaries, B52s, Pylon and an intimate garage/rehearsal space.

Two EPs down, including 2019’s ‘Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks’, a collection of chapter marking songs named after the location and context of a shared genesis, the band have become a must hear for fans of Working Mens Club, Pottery and Squid with this year set to be a vital year for Dry Cleaning.

Firm friends for years, the band (Lewis Maynard, Tom Dowse, Florence Shaw and Nick Buxton) only started making music after a party in 2017 inspired a collaboration. They wrote instrumentally to begin with and six months later Shaw, a university lecturer and picture researcher by day, joined on vocals with no prior musical experience. They recorded their debut “Sweet Princess” EP before playing their first show in 2018.

A discussion among the four band members about how to make the prospect of performing as comfortable as possible for Florence (a first timer) ahead of the band’s first rehearsal as a four piece, led to her using her speaking voice. There were several references for this; Will Powers, The Anaemic Boyfriends and Grace Jones, among others.

"Sweet Princess" saw the band arrive fully-formed, and in the brief two months or so since a debut single - their paean to Meghan Markle, "Magic of Meghan" - landed, the band have seen significant international press and radio support, including a 7.8 for the EP at Pitchfork and playlisting at 6 Music. Additionally, Stereogum has named them a band to watch.