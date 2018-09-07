Fiery asparagus & chicken pasta

This is a recipe all of the family will love. You can reduce or omit all of the chilli altogether if your taste buds can’t handle the heat.

Either way this recipe is guaranteed to become a family favourite.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

You’ll need

1 bundle asparagus

4-5 chicken thighs, cut into 6 pieces

1 tbsp olive oil

100g smoked pancetta or bacon, cubed

3-4 shallots, sliced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 green chilli, finely chopped or 1 tsp chilli powder to taste

1 tbsp rosemary, very finely chopped

1 400g tin chopped tomatoes

1 tsp sugar

salt and pepper for seasoning

300g dried spaghetti pasta

50g parmesan cheese, grated

What to do

Trim the ends of the asparagus then chop the spears into 4-5 pieces.

Fry the chicken for 5-6 minutes in a hot pan with some oil then add the pancetta, shallots, garlic, chilli and rosemary and cook over a medium heat for a further 3-4 minutes.

Add the asparagus and chopped tomatoes then simmer for another 3-4 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and sugar.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta to the packets instructions in boiling salted water, drain then add to the sauce, grate over some parmesan cheese before serving.

