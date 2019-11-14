Five film and TV industry courses unveiled by Screen Yorkshire and National Film and Television School

A "win-win formula" for developing behind-the-scenes film and television talent in Yorkshire has been announced as the region's screen trade figures have revealed new training courses which will provide students with the skills needed to thrive in the industry.

Screen Yorkshire and the National Film and Television School (NFTS) have announced five new courses that will provide young people with the first industry-recognised UK craft certificates for film and TV.

National Film and Television School to open new hub in Leeds

The courses in construction, lighting, hair and make-up, costume and production assistant (scripted), will be delivered by NFTS, one of the leading film schools in the world, in partnership with Leeds College of Building, University Centre Leeds and Keighley College.

They will be taught by industry professionals and include work placements and on-set experience.

The courses are the first phase of Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire, a "ground-breaking" pilot supported by industry body ScreenSkills using National Lottery funding awarded by the British Film Institute as part of the Future Film Skills programme.

Sally Joynson, chief executive of Screen Yorkshire, said: ‘"The launch of the UK Craft Certificates for film and TV in Yorkshire is a significant milestone in our ambitious growth plan for the region’s screen industries.

"Our partnership with the world leading NFTS will arm trainees with skills that reflect the most up to date needs of the sector and give productions filming in our region the confidence that the crews entering the workforce will be trained to the highest industry standards.

"It’s a win-win formula for the screen sector and Yorkshire.’’

The courses are specifically targeted towards students who want to break into film and television, and the organisations are actively trying to address under-representation within the screen industries by encouraging people to apply whatever their background.

No previous experience is necessary, but organisations say that training is an investment both for the candidate and the provider, so applicants must demonstrate "a clear commitment to achieving a high level of proficiency and dedication to the craft".

Experts say the UK film and television industries are thriving, particularly in Yorkshire, contributing to the economy and creating thousands of jobs, resulting in a need for trained and qualified crew.

These are the jobs and TV shows that will be based at Channel 4 in Leeds

Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire is "establishing innovative partnerships" to meet this demand and support further growth in the region.

The courses have been designed by NFTS in response to industry needs, with each of these craft skills identified by ScreenSkills as "in demand".

They will provide students with a clear pathway into the industry, developing their skills, and preparing them for the specific demands of working within these industries.

With the support of the NFTS, all students will also take part in two boot camps designed to prepare them for the specific requirements of film and TV, such as their role within a department, set etiquette and the challenges of freelance life, including taxes, invoicing and networking.

The region’s film and TV sector has been invigorated in recent years, with Screen Yorkshire’s investment helping to deliver "unprecedented" growth in employment and turnover - more than double the rate of any other region in the UK, says the Leeds-based agency.

With the arrival of Channel 4’s National headquarters and Sky’s Innovation Hub in Leeds also demonstrating significant support for the growth of the sector in Yorkshire, the long-term ambition is to establish the region as a nationally recognised centre for training in the screen industries, they add.

Jon Wardle, NFTS director, said: “The delivery of these innovative new courses by the NFTS demonstrates our continued commitment to providing high calibre, job ready graduates who can meet the demands of the creative industries in Leeds and beyond.

"With the opening of NFTS Leeds just around the corner, we are delighted to play a pivotal role in seeking out and developing new pools of talent in the region.”

Seetha Kumar, ScreenSkills CEO, said: “The Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire initiative is forging strong new partnerships between industry and education to offer local people from all backgrounds new opportunities of joining our exciting sector and to support filmmakers, production companies and broadcasters with the ambition of making more work outside of London and the South East.

“These new courses will offer much-needed quality training and – along with our mentoring and bursaries - help develop the skilled workforce that will enable Yorkshire and the Humber to expand as a home to film and television production.

"We look forward to welcoming our first recruits.”

The deadline for applications is Monday January 13.

For full application details and guidelines, prospective students should go to: https://www.screenyorkshire.co.uk/craftcourses