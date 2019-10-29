Former Strictly star Kristina brings new tour to Yorkshire stage - where you can see her

The Dance to the Music UK Tour 2020 is waltzing into town, bringing an unforgettable show which the whole family will love.

Hitting the road in the New Year, the spectacular tour will be curated, choreographed and performed by Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kristina Rihanoff.

She will be joined by singing host Jake Quickenden – the former Dancing on Ice winner, X Factor star and Hollyoaks newcomer.

In addition, the show will include electric performances from South African National Champions and Dancing with the Stars professionals Marcella Solimeo and Dylan Daniels and other world-renowned professional dancers.

The cast are also working with Stagecoach Performing Arts Schools across the country, enabling local talent aged four to 18 to take part in most of the shows.

Kristina said: “We are extremely proud to be supporting young local dancers and offering them the chance to perform on stage in front of a live audience. Nurturing fresh talent is extremely important to us as a team, and this show could offer life-changing opportunities to many youngsters.”

Dance to the Music is the UK’s first show to portray the evolution of dance through musical eras and genres.

Starting with the roaring ‘20s and the arrival of Charleston and tap, the tour will showcase 15 dance styles through every decade.

Appealing to all generations and ages, the spotlight will shine on the Lindy hop, jitterbug, rock’n’roll, hustle, funk, disco, breakdancing, street, hip-hop, contemporary ballet, salsa and Argentine tango. The foot-stomping adventure will bring the audience right up to date with modern-day ballroom and Latin.

Featuring fabulous costumes and lashings of glitz and glamour, the show will be accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, packed with pop hits and classic tunes.

Each sequence will be backed by light-hearted humour from the host and performers, as well as anecdotes about showbiz life. There will also be lots of opportunity for the whole family to get involved and participate in the fun.

Kristina said: “This show will have something for everyone. Whether you’re a lifelong ballroom-dancer, a total novice or you love watching TV shows like Strictly as a family, this is going to bring dance to life in a totally unique way.

"Expect a riot of music, colour and incredible movement, which will take you on a remarkable and immersive journey.”

“Dance To The Music is an ultimate family show there is something for everyone. You will be dancing in your seats to your favourite music hits whatever the age you are.”

Dance to the Music UK Tour 2020 is at:

Bridlington Spa on Thursday January 16

Cleckheaton Town Hall on Sunday March 1

Tickets: https://www.dancetothemusictour.com