Hepworth Cafe offering a taste of Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

The Hepworth Wakefield will be offering a Yorkshire dining experience as part of the Wakefield Rhubarb Festival next month.

Visitors can experience a five-course meal - plus canapés and a welcome drink - made entirely using Yorkshire-based products at The Hepworth Café from 6pm to 9pm on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets are £50, or £45 if you book before January 31. Visit hepworthwakefield.org/whats-on/pop-up-restaurant to book.

The rhubarb festival offers food, drink and entertainment for everyone. The event will run from Friday, February 22, to Sunday, February 24. Visitors can enjoy whole host of tasty treats, from artisan breads, preserves and cheeses, to gin and wine, each with their very own rhubarb twist.

There will also be live music in the Rhu-Bar Tent, a licenced Yurt and street vendors.