Jack and the Beanstalk comes to Theatre Royal Wakefield

Jack and the Beanstalk is this year's Christmas pantomime at Wakefield Theatre Royal.

I went along to see the show with my seven-year-old daughter and we had such a great time.

Jack and the Beanstalk. Pictures by Robling Photography.

As always, Chris Hannon was marvellous as the classic panto dame, Tilly Trot. He really does get into character and the dresses and outfits he wore were truly spectacular. He's also written the pantomine this year and I have to say he's done an absolutely fabulous job. Another favourite of mine was Sam Nixon as Jack Trott - he has a great singing voice and played the part well. My daughter's favourite was Princess Primrose (played by Chloe Proctor) and she loved watching the romance blossom between her and Jack. The younger cast members did a great job, especially with the dancing scenes, and played their parts very professionally.

The show is full of laughs for all the ages, with some wonderful innuendo thrown in for the adults. There's also some local and political references (Make Quakefield great again) that raised a laugh. We loved the pantomime's alternative version of the 12 Days of Christmas, it's guaranteed to get everyone in the theatre laughing as the characters rush around trying to find their items. Just watch out for those water pistols!

Credit must also go to the theatre and production staff for the beautiful costumes and the colourful sets - it was great to see the giant shuffling on stage and Jack elevated to the top of the stage as he climbed to the top of the beanstalk. The music is also a highlight, with well known songs for you to sing along to.

Overall the show is well worth a visit. There's nothing quite like a Christmas pantomime and this one is top notch - oh yes it is.

Jack and the Beanstalk is on at Theatre Royal Wakefield until Sunday, January 5. Tickets are available at the box office on 01924 211311 or from www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk