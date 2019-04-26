Legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash announces Halifax gig - where to get tickets

Legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash hits the road in July for a new batch of UK tour dates including a stop in Halifax

The tour is to support the release of Over the Years … a two-disc collection of Nash’s best-known songs from the past 50 years plus more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.

Nash will be accompanied by longtime collaborator and 2016 album This Path Tonight producer, Shane Fontayne on guitars and vocals, and former CSN keyboard player and vocalist, Todd Caldwell.

Nash and friends will perform songs from his days in the Hollies through his years with Crosby, Stills and Nash and from his beloved solo recordings, weaving anecdotes and tales from his 50-year career throughout the evening.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career stands the litany of songs he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century.

His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus, including Stop Stop Stop and Carrie Anne, his signature CSN (&Y) offerings like Teach Your Children, Our House and Marrakesh Express and his solo standouts Chicago/We Can Change the World and Military Madness.

Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Grammy Award winner, a New York Times best-selling author, and OBE.

On January 31, the UK Americana Music Association presented Nash with its highest honour, the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to Nash by Hollies' co-founder, Allan Clarke. Past recipients of the award include Richard Thompson and Robert Plant.

Nash plays Halifax Victoria Theatre on Wednesday July 17

For ticket information, go to https://www.grahamnash.com