Living Colour set to perform classic album Vivid at Leeds gig

American rock trailblazers Living Colour return to the UK this summer to perform their classic album ‘Vivid’ and more.

Stopping off at Leeds Stylus on Thursday, July 25, the legendary NYC outfit will be revisiting their double platinum selling 1988 debut album in full plus hits, with support sets from special guests Wayward Sons and Jared James Nichols.

Over 30 years since its initial release, the maverick New York City outfit will be revisiting their infamous debut record end-to-end on stages across the country, plus a smattering of hits from their establishment-quaking career.

Released by Epic Records in 1988, this game-changing release boasted totemic singles including “Cult of Personality”, “Open Letter (To A Landlord)”, “Funny Vibe”, “Middle Man” and “Glamour Boys” among its many riches.

Produced by enlisted super-producer Ed Stasium (Ramones / Talking Heads), this seismic first effort was also notable for its guest appearances from none other than Chuck D, Flavour Flav and even one Mick Jagger (who also contributed to production on select tracks).

Released to a shower of rave reviews from the rock press including a mighty 4.5/5 in Kerrang! and global public adoration, ‘Vivid’ was an instant success, hitting the number six spot in the Billboard 200 Chart and earning certifiable double platinum status after it comfortably became one of the most popular albums of the year.

Decades later, the ‘Vivid’ legacy remains untarnished and intact, with the record even receiving prestigious inclusion in the 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die book. With its seminal status unquestionable and its inspiring musical, political and social relevance more prescient than ever, in 2019, the original maestros behind this groundbreaking work will return to perform the album live and in full like never before.