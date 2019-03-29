Big names for Millennium Square gig

Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basics with Opera North.

Millennium Square, Leeds, July 27

The Voice of M People’s Heather Small, Groove Armada’s MC M.A.D. and Andy Cato, Livin’ Joy legend Janice Robinson and Happy Mondays vocalist Rowetta are among the special guest artists announced for the third year of The Symphonic Sounds of Back to Basic. The epic open-air club night will reunite Leeds’ own “Purveyor of Good Times” Dave Beer with the Orchestra of Opera North for another set of dance anthems specially rearranged for the 60-piece ensemble.

Tickets: 0113 2233600