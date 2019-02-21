Drenge set to play free gig in Leeds this weekend

Rock band Drenge bring their new album ‘Strange Creatures’ to Crash Records, in Leeds, for a free gig this Sunday night (7pm).

The Sheffield-based band, who will return for Live At Leeds 2019 in May, will be appearing this weekend as Drenge Philharmonic to perform “digitally rewired and re-engineered tracks from the new album”.

Drenge have also presented their new single ‘Never See The Signs’, the latest track to be taken from their highly anticipated third album, Strange Creatures, which is out on Friday.

Agile and foreboding, it’s another electrifying taste of the brothers’ forthcoming release.

“Our latest exploration of the pop song involves a battle re-enactment between razor-sharp synthesisers and punishingly shrill guitars, set sometime in the late 1970s,” say the band.

“The ghosts of Italo disco mutter disapprovingly in the corner as they sip Disaronno on ice. The snare drum rattles like the tail of a desert snake with a fondness for pop gossip and internet culture. I never see the signs.”

‘Strange Creatures’ is produced by longtime collaborator Ross Orton (Arctic Monkeys, MIA, The Fall) and was recorded in Sheffield at McCall Sound earlier this year. It follows the band’s critically acclaimed albums Drenge (2013) and Undertow (2015) and includes their recent singles ‘This Dance’ and ‘Autonomy’. The album is “a nocturnal record. A psychological horror movie on wax”, described by the band as “the most considered record we have ever made”.

A full UK tour to coincide with the record follows in March-April, taking in eight shows.