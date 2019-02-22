Jazz at its best with Snake and co

Wakefield Jazz

Wakefield Sports Centre, on February 22 and March 1

This Friday (Feb 22) The wonderous sax player Snake Davis (top) teams up with long time cohort and best buddy Johnny Thirkell and guitarist Mark Creswell for an evening of gorgeous mellow music infused with jazz, soul and pop. And the following Friday renowned jazz duo Brian Kellock and Tommy Smith bring beautiful and imaginative music drawing on jazz standards and Broadway melodies from the great American songbook.

Tickets for both from www.wakefieldjazz.org