Jazz duo tribute to late great Wes Montgomery

Claire Martin and Jim Mullen play Wakefield Jazz

Just a few tickets remain for the legendary Wakefield Jazz Christmas gig on December 7 with three sets of jazz, buffet, mince pies and a monster raffle.

If there is a better jazz singer in the UK than Claire Martin, we don’t know who it is.

Jazz master Jim Mullen takes guitar and together they mark the fiftieth anniversary of the passing of one of the most celebrated and iconic guitarists in jazz history, Wes Montgomery.

Featuring classic Montgomery tunes such as ‘Full House’, ‘Road Song’ and ‘Bumpin’ – Claire and Jim will also revisit some of the quintessential standard songs that Montgomery played throughout his career.

These include ‘Willow Weep for Me’, ‘If You Could See Me Now’ and ‘Goin’ out of My Head’ and as this is a Christmas gig perhaps the odd seasonal classic as well.

Mike Gorman will be on organ with Ed Richardson on drums - a terrific evening and no better place to start your Christmas.

For more than 30 years, Wakefield Jazz has been one of the premier jazz venues in the UK and it is still at the top of its game.

Wakefield Jazz has a friendly, atmospheric setting where musicians enjoy playing and the benefit from that pleasure.

First to be elected as “venue of the year” by the Parliamentary Jazz Awards they have been nominated several times since.

WJ’s reputation is worldwide and attracts top class international musicians every season. Locally regarded as a hidden gem Wakefield Jazz invests time and effort in promoting and supporting up and coming musicians who are often featured as support sets alongside international jazz stars.Doors for this gig open at 7pm. The first set is at 8pm prompt.

Tickets cost £20.For full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.