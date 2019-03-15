Mamma Mia here we go again

ABBA Forever

Castleford Phoenix Theatre on Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm

One of the UK’s leading international tribute shows will bring the magic of Abba to Castleford next week.ABBA Forever are dedicated to the Swedish band that ruled the charts supreme in the 1970s. The unique Abba sound is replicated with an incredible attention to detail, using a six-piece band featuring electricand acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar.

Two outstanding Abba girls complete the line-up, adding the essential glitz and glamour to a well-polished and gently humorous show. The superb lyrics penned by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful harmony by all six performers on stage. Dynamic non-stop choreography, stunning visuals, top-class musicianship and an all live performance ensures that the ABBA Forever show captivates audiences from the opening refrain to the final sing-along chorus of this two-hour spectacular. Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-

quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over eighteen years both in the UK and internationally.

Said Julie: “Abba Forever is a great concert experience for all ages, authentically reproducing some of the best pop hits of all time.”

Jane Ellis, who performs as Agnetha in the show, added: “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform some of the best songs of all time and tour some of the UK’s most prestigious venues and beautiful theatres. We play all the big Abba hits and more, even putting some surprise album tracks in there for the most ardent Abba fan.” Packed full of excitement and exuberance, ABBA Forever will take you on a journey back to the 70s guaranteed to get you up and dancing in the aisles.

Tickets: 01977 664566