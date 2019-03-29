Manchester meets Germany at Wakefield Jazz

Mike Walker & Tria Lingvo

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club on Friday, April 5

Manchester meets Germany in a spellbinding international collaboration. The innovative and creative German trio Tria Lingvo team up with renowned guitarist Mike Walker who has been playing Wakefield Jazz for more than 30 years. The band’s name Tria Lingvo is Esperanto for “third language” and the aspiration is to combine aspects of jazz with elements of ethnic music to form a new common language.

Tria Lingvo, offers an innovative and creative approach to the traditional trio format. The band is at home exploring the fascinating ground found between Modern Jazz, energy-laden improvisation and ethnic music. They are highly respected on their home scene with Johannes Lemke on sax, bassist Andre Nendza and Christoph Hillmann on the drums.The addition of Mike’s exceptional ability on guitar will make for a fascinating evening of live music at Wakefield Jazz on a week on Friday.

Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm see website to order.

First Set 8.30pm. Tickets £15.00

Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.