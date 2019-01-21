Mercury Prize winning rock band Elbow to perform outdoor Yorkshire gig

Mercury Prize Winning rock band Elbow are to take to the stage in Yorkshire this summer.

The band will perform at outside at The Piece Hall, Halifax, on June 30 with a stellar line-up of supporting artists.

2008 saw the band win ‘Best British Group’ at The Brit Awards and ‘One Day Like This’ and ‘Grounds for Divorce’ won Ivor Novello songwriting awards, as did last

year’s hit ‘Magnificent (she says)’. The band also performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

Last year the group completed a UK and European Arena Tour before going back into the studio to work on album eight due for release in 2019.

Tickets for Elbow plus special guests will go on sale on Friday, January 25, 9am from www.seetickets.com and www.lunatickets.co.uk.

The Piece Hall will be running an exclusive pre-sale from their website on Thursday, January 24.

To find out how to access pre-sale tickets visit: www.thepiecehall.co.uk