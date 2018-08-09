Mulling over a new approach for award-winner MacIntyre

Mull Historical Society are back with a new album and a tour promised for the autumn that will include a date in Leeds.

‘Wakelines’ is released on September 21 on Xtra Mile Recordings and has been produced by the Mercury Award-winning songwriter and Brit Award-winning producer and former member of Suede, Bernard Butler.

For songwriter and author Colin MacIntyre it is his eighth album and was recorded in London at Butler’s studio.

Listen to the lead and title track of the album here: https://youtu.be/c0aOIz1oHe4

Colin explains “This is my eighth album, but it feels all about firsts. About going back. The first song I wrote for the album was ’14 Year Old Boy’. It tells the story of my first electric guitar being waded ashore to the isle of Mull, held high above the waves by my father, Kenny Macintyre. It was a Fender Telecaster guitar.

“Whenever I play the guitar even now I still expect an electric shock, to be plugged into the mainland, to be the 14-year-old boy again with his dreams, his sketched stageplots.”

This album is also the first time Colin has worked with someone like Bernard Butler.

“I had a feeling about the album that I needed to get somewhere new – it was Bernard who realised what I was saying was I needed to get under my skin, lay myself bare. I’ve long admired Bernard and I feel that he has left some of him on here too. To have him performing so much on the album is an added bonus!”

This is his first release in over two years, but he has not been procrastinating in the studio. Following his first novel in 2015 ‘The Letters of Ivor Punch’ – which went on to win the Edinburgh International Book Festival First Book Award – he has now adapted it for the stage and has just released two new books.

A memoir about his childhood growing up on the Isle of Mull entitled ‘The Boy In The Bubble’ which is his contribution to the W&N Books ‘Hometown Tales – Highlands & Hebrides’ series of original tales by regional writers.

There is also his first children’s picture book ‘The Humdrum Drum’ (Little Door Books) about an orchestra drum, promoting togetherness and teamwork, which comes with an accompanying CD of original related songs and audiobook from Colin.

Colin will be going on tour at the end of September throughout the UK, with a gig lined up at the Brudenell in Leeds on October 1.