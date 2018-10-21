Parcels ready to deliver in Leeds

Uber cool Berlin-based disco quintet and Daft Punk collaborators Parcels have just released their debut album to great acclaim and will be performing tracks from it in Leeds next month.

Originally from Australia, the band are making strides with their ambitious brand of genre-crossing music which will be on display at Leeds University’s Stylus venue on Wednesday, November 7.

Parcels’ self-titled album was released last week via Kitsuné / Because Music and was self-produced and written by the band in Berlin.

Its 12 tracks are introduced further by new single ‘Lightenup’. It takes, says the group, from “disco and funk and classic grooving music. And it was an important song to us because the lyrics come from the voice of the band.

“Usually the lyrics are personal. But these ones are really coming from the band. That’s the most representative of us.”

Louie Swain (synth), Patrick Hetherington (synth), Noah Hill (bass), Anatole Serret (drums) and Jules Crommelin (guitar) are schoolmates from Byron Bay. Three years ago they made the big leap of moving to Berlin, finding in one of Europe’s most creative cities the prospects that equaled their ambition. Parcels’ early sound suitably reflects this ability to travel and transform yourself: following an eclectic thread from The Beach Boys and Chic through to yacht rock heroes like Steely Dan, all the while blending elements of electronica, funk and tirelessly-drilled live musicianship into classic but contemporary pop.

Theirs is a maniacal taste for perfection when it comes to production, composition and arrangement, with a live show so accomplished that Daft Punk offered to work with them on the spot (the first time the duo have chosen an emerging act to add to their list of collaborators, which also includes the likes of Kanye, The Weeknd and Pharrell).