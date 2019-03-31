Pottery aiming to make a big impression at Gold Sounds Festival

Young Canadian band Pottery will be heading to the UK for the first time and have scheduled a Leeds gig on their tour.

The Montreal five-piece have been snapped-up by Partisan records (IDLES, Fontaines DC), with their debut release the ‘No.1 EP’ set to coincide with this run of shows.

With an ear for harmony in the eclectic, the band blend post-punk, dance and vintage pop sounds, citing Orange Juice, Josef K and Devo among their primary influences.

They have shared a new single ‘Lady Solinas’ with a music video featuring animation from drummer Paul Jacobs and confirmed details for their debut EP ‘No.1’, which will be released on May 10.

Listen to ‘Lady Solinas’ HERE



Pottery recorded ‘No.1’ over just two nights, cut live to tape, some tracks only requiring one take. It’s shrill, jarring at times, with a hypnotic quality that pulls a harmony out of the discord.

‘Lady Solinas’ is the follow up to their debut single ‘Hank Williams‘, which was spotlighted by Gorilla vs. Bear, Fader, DIY, Stereogum and more.

The band has supported Parquet Courts and Thee Oh Sees and have now announced their debut UK shows, including a date at the Leeds Gold Sounds Festival at the Brudenell on Saturday, May 11.