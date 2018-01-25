Raising the Barr for Leeds gig

Following hot on the heels of the release of their new album, The Barr Bothers will be heading for Leeds for a gig this week.

‘Queens of the Breakers’ - out now on Secret City Records - has received an abundance of early attention and critical praise, including seeing the band championed on BBC Radio.

Radcliffe and Maconie premiered ‘You Would Have to Lose Your Mind’ while Lauren Laverne called it one of her favourite tracks of the year. This particular song has already garnered over one million combined streams online.

The Barr Bothers - featuring brothers Brad and Andrew Barr and harpist Sarah Page - are setting off on a massive international tour, beginning with a European run with The War On Drugs followed by the band’s biggest-ever North American tour to date.

They are also playing some headlining dates, including a show at The Brudenell Social Club, in Leeds, this Saturday (January 27).