Smash hit Evita for Society in centenary year

Evita

Cleckheaton Town Hall from November 20-24

A fabulous production as the centenary year of Cleckheaton and Spenborough Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society draws to a close.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita needs no introduction. The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London’s West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical. Amy Roche-Sheard (pictured) who is well known for her work as a choreographer, vocal coach, dance teacher and performer, plays Eva Peron in this production. Amy trained at City University London and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. She is also trained in multiple disciplines of dance through the International Dance Teachers’ Association. She has worked professionally touring Europe with various orchestras, has performed at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall and performed with flautist Sir James Galway. She has also worked with West End choreographers and performers and has choreographed for television. Amy continues to work with various theatre companies across West Yorkshire either as a choreographer or performer. She says she is absolutely delighted to have been cast as Eva Peron and is extremely excited to be performing in the wonderful musical Evita. The production which runs from November 20-24 comes at the end of a very packed and successful centenary year for this, one of the country’’s oldest societies. It began its life in 1918 as St. John’s Amateur Operatic Society and four years later became Cleckheaton & Spenborough Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society.

Tickets from www.kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls or by phoning Eileen Feltwell on 01274 877828