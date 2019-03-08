Trio plus one equals great jazz

Huw Warren Trio

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Centre on March 15

The superlative Huw Warren Trio is joined by the unique sounding sax aficionado Iain Ballamy at Wakefield Jazz week. Pianist and composer Huw has achieved an international reputation for lyrical, innovative and eclectic music-making over a thirty year career. Iain joins the Trio with tenor and soprano sax to add his inimitable style to the music making. Percy Pursglove takes bass and occasional trumpet with the drums of Zoot Warren driving an evening of wonderful rhythmic jazz full of intense melodies and beautiful surprises.

This week it is the turn of guitarists Pete Oxley and Nicolas Meier plus Ralph Mizraki and Paul Cavaciuti. As ever, all of the pieces have been arranged so that they can be performed live so the audience can expect a dazzling display of spontaneity and intuitive interplay covering a wide variety of genres from Turkish panache through Latin American to English pastoralism.