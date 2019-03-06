Twenty five new additions to Live At Leeds line-up

More names have been added to the line-up at this year’s Live At Leeds event taking place in venues across the city on Saturday, May 4.

Bursting as the unrivalled home of new music discovery in 2019, Live At Leeds is once again primed to be a true hub for fans looking to discover their next favourite band or artist to soundtrack the months ahead.

With some of the biggest and most exciting names in new music setting up shop across the city, the one-day festival will prove why its award-winning reputation stands tall - with more favourites and exciting new names being announced today.

Leading the charge is BBC Sound of… nominees and live breakthroughs Sea Girls. Building up a word-of-mouth following across the UK over the past year, the four-piece are geared up for a mammoth year ahead, following on from the vast plaudits and sold-out shows up and down the land drawn in by their euphoric and earnest indie-rock.

A guy who knows all about rising to the very top, Zac Farro will bring Halfnoise to Live At Leeds 2019 - with his own sublime sun-kissed pop echoing the shimmering sounds of his recent work in Paramore. Captivating and packed with energy, his appearance at the festival is bound to see roadblocks across the city - as is one of the most talked about punk bands of 2019 as The Murder Capital make their mark on Live At Leeds too. Without putting a single track out, the Irish blazers caused a mass stir with fans dying to see and hear what they’re bound to do - with debut cut ‘Feeling Fades’ cementing that standing as the arrival of a new force in guitar music.

They will be joined on the bill by the volcanic riffs of Kent trio Lady Bird, who since releasing the mesmerising ‘Spoons’ on Slaves’ own record label have captured the attention of thousands with their unstoppable live power. Expect more of the same when they turn to Live At Leeds this May.

Seafret will return to Live At Leeds with their blissful cuts of stunning sound, promising to welcome in a new chapter for the Yorkshire duo. Gritty and undeniably raw, Hak Baker brings his open tales of modern life to Live At Leeds. With a distinct voice and his ability to meld incredible folk with potent lyrics on the hardships seen around him, tracks like ‘Like It Or Lump It’ and ‘Conundrum’ signal the arrival of a vital new voice in British music, and a definite must-see at the festival this year.

Leeds’ very own Menace Beach will return to Live At Leeds, fresh from the acclaimed release of latest album ‘Black Rainbow Sound’. Embracing a whirlwind of different sounds and thriving with creativity and a live presence that has seen thousands return again and again to see them, it’d bound to be a special homecoming for the duo. They lead a staggering array of local talent taking their spot at the festival, as Leeds showcases to the world the exciting and jaw-dropping music being created in the city.

Renowned six-piece Team Picture will be making their anticipated next move of fizzing guitars and all-sweeping ease at Live At Leeds 2019, with the rapturously received Tallsaint guaranteed to stun with the sort of tender-pop that’s already making a mark across the UK and beyond.

In addition joining the line-up are Dead Naked Hippies, punching their way into view with an unmistakable heavy-hitting set that will grab fans by the collar and dance in joy.

With 25 names joining the packed Live At Leeds 2019 line-up today, there is a plethora of different genres and styles to try - promising something new and different around every corner. From the adored strains of BBC 6 Music favourites She Drew The Gun, rising pop wordsmith Orla Gartland, Manchester’s own The Lottery Winners or electronic mood-maestro Big Wild to the immediate kicks of Be Charlotte, the open voice of Oli Fox, the potent flows of the DJ Shadow-approved rapper Barny Fletcher and many more. Live At Leeds continue to add even more stellar names that fans will be talking about for months and years to come.

These new additions join a stellar cast of previously announced names heading to the city, building on Live At Leeds’ unrivalled reputation as the essential home of new music. With the trailblazing Sundara Karma, revered game-changers Metronomy and man of the moment Tom Grennan topping a bill boasting the likes of critical titans Kate Tempest, spitting live kings Drenge, the BRIT Award winning Sam Fender, Black Honey, Swim Deep, Mini Mansions, Dream Wife, The Sherlocks, Goat Girl, Easy Life, whenyoung, Gengahr, Marsicans, VANT, Another Sky, Sports Team, Squid, Gently Tender, Bloxx, Fuzzy Sun, Lauren Aquilina and many more.

Tickets for Live At Leeds are available from https://www.liveatleeds.com/