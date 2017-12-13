Will Varley’s show of ‘Spirit’ at the Brudenell

Esteemed songwriter Will Varley brings his latest album ‘Spirit of Minnie’ to Leeds when he will appear at the Brudenell Social Club on Thursday, February 1.

The sound of the Frank Turner and Billy Bragg-praised singer coming into his own, ‘Spirit of Minnie’ was produced by the talented Cameron McVey (Massive Attack, Portishead, Neneh Cherry) and features the backing of a full band for the first time.

Coinciding with the release of the record - out on February 9 through Xtra Mile Recordings - Will is embarking on a run of UK shows in 2018 that will culminate in his biggest headline gig yet at the iconic Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Meanwhile, ‘Statues’ is released as the latest track to arrive from his forthcoming fifth studio album. Unfurling from its sparse, organ and slide guitar-backed beginnings, it explores the push/pull between our past, present and future selves.

Swelling to a fully-fleshed, resonant chorus which posits the idea that time is deceptively static, ‘Statues’ finds Will’s songwriting intersecting with ideas of regret and uncertainty, observed with his distinctive lightness of touch.

Listen to new track ‘Statues’ at https://youtu.be/B6IpkWkTEn8

Pre-order ‘Spirit Of Minnie’ at https://willvarley.lnk.to/SpiritOfMinnie