Musical Little Shop of Horrors tours to Halifax theatre

Bite My Thumb, Gravitas Entertainment and Cutting Edge are proud to present their upcoming tour of the smash hit musical Little Shop of Horrors.

A devilishly delicious smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for more than 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, who also wrote the music for Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin, are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek Seymour Krelborn, who works in a flower shop on Skid Row, stumbles across a new breed of plant.

He calls it Audrey II – after the woman he works with and with whom he is love.

This talking, singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn – however there’s a catch as the plant has a very unusual appetite … and intent towards global domination.

Little Shop of Horrors is a spectacular and charming show, full of romance, comedy and macabre family fun.

As you would expect from the production team behind the show, they won’t be staging the same old version seen time and time again.

“I just don’t see the point in producing the same show audiences have seen a dozen times before – using the same sets, the same costumes,” said director Neil Knipe, “it doesn’t excite me.”

So what can audiences expect from this Little Shop of Horrors?

“We want to keep things under wraps to a certain extent but we’ve got a great concept,” said producer Nathan Winn, “let’s just say that you’ll see the show go from 50s B-Movie

black and white to glorious Technicolor as the show progresses, while Audrey II and Mother Nature herself slowly take over the

stage.”

Little Shop of Horrors is at The Playhouse, Halifax, from Thursday September 19 to Saturday September 21.

Tickets: 01422 365998