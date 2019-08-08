Pioneers Sebadoh back in Leeds for gig after releasing first album in six years

Indie-rock pioneers Sebadoh recently released their first new studio album in more than six years on Fire Records and are following it up with a British tour that includes a date in Leeds.

'Act Surprised' continues the soulful collaboration that's defined the band since 1991's 'Sebadoh III' and 1994's 'Bakesale'.

The new batch of songs reaffirms how vital the creative partnership is between members Lou Barlow, Jason Loewenstein, and Bob D'Amico.

When Barlow recently moved back to his home state of Massachusetts following a series of personal changes, he pressed the restart button and, in time, felt the incentive to reach out to Jason and Bob again to reunite and start work on a new album.

The trio convened and began recording in their original stomping grounds in Northampton, MA where they first formed back in 1988. Along with producer/sound engineer Justin Pizzoferatto, Sebadoh have delivered one of the best records of their career with 'Act Surprised' a 15-song collection that's as dynamic and visceral as anything the band has ever committed to tape.

Touring the US since its release, Sebadoh embark on their European tour this autumn with seven UK live dates from late September to early October. They will be appearing at Leeds' Brudenell Social Club on Thursday, October 3.

‘Act Surprised’ videos:

‘Celebrate the void’: https://youtu.be/TaAP3DJRADU

‘Stunned’: https://youtu.be/Q8CU1T7Y-vg

‘Sunshine’: https://youtu.be/I_KDYTprXCg

‘Raging River’: https://youtu.be/bEL9yR3Mahw