Rhubarb frangipane

Whether you use forced rhubarb, which is grown in the dark chiefly in the famous Yorkshire triangle (Wakefield district) and which is in shops now, or the type grown outside (available April on) this is a fabulous recipe, courtesy of our friends at the Shibden Mill Inn.
Ingredients
Sweet pastry
250g flour
2g salt
25g sugar
1 egg
100g butter
Water
Frangipane
225g butter
225g sugar
170g semolina
60g ground almonds
2 eggs
2 stick rhubarb
20g flaked almonds
How to make
For sweet pastry blend all ingredients in a food processer adding water until mixture comes together as a ball dough. Then leave to rest in the fridge for twenty minutes.
Roll out the pastry to the thickness of a £1 coin. Line the tart tin with the pastry, then trim off any excess. Chill for 15 minutes.
For the frangipane melt your butter and sugar together, put this into a mixing bowl then whisk in your semolina, ground almonds and eggs, whisk until pale white in colour.
Top the pastry case with the frangipane mixture and smooth the edges, then decorate with rhubarb batons and flaked almonds
Bake the tart in a preheated oven on 160 degrees for 35-40 minutes, or until the filling has risen and is cooked through and the surface is pale golden brown