Roast brocolli, cauli &haloumi

While the warm weather continues there’s nothing nicer than a refreshingly light salad. Use you imagination and “boring” salad can become on of the brightest meals. Here’s a great example using watercress as the base ingredient.

Serves 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 head broccoli

1 head cauliflower

2 tsp Moroccan spice mix

2 x 85g bags watercress

2 packs halloumi

1 punnet cherry tomatoes

1 pouch cooked puy lentils

1 lemon

100g walnuts

2 tbsp honey

1 bunch chopped parsley

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Cut the broccoli and cauliflower into chunky florets and discard the leaves and any woody stalks. Place into a large roasting tray, then sprinkle with the Moroccan spice mix, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Place into the oven and roast for 15 minutes, or until the veg is slightly charred around the edges.

Cut the halloumi into thick slices, then place a frying pan over a medium-high heat and add in a drizzle of olive oil. Once the pan is hot, fry the halloumi for a minute or two on either side, cooking in batches if necessary. Set aside the cooked halloumi on a plate covered with foil to keep warm until you are ready to serve. In the same pan, throw in the walnuts and toasted for a few minutes. Pour in the honey and cook together with the nuts until caramelised. Be careful not to burn the honey!

Halve the cherry tomatoes. Remove the broccoli and cauliflower from the oven and squeeze over the juice of a whole lemon, using your hand to catch any pips. Get a large bowl and toss together the watercress, tomatoes, parsley, lentils and roasted veg before piling onto a large serving platter or onto individual plates. Arrange the fried halloumi on top, then dot over the caramelised walnuts and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle over some salt and black pepper and serve!

lFor more inspiring recipes visit www.watercress.co.uk.