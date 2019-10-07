Skiffle orchestra plays unique setting of Halifax Minster

Fans of high energy music and comedy are in for a real treat when The London Philharmonic Skiffle Orchestra perform in the unique surroundings of the Halifax Minster during this year's Halifax Comedy Festival on Thursday October 24 at 7:30pm.

The London Philharmonic Skiffle Orchestra promises an energetic, colourful, bizarre, tuneful and hilarious evening of musical entertainment incorporating a wealth of instruments, costume changes and numerous props. To the band the word ‘skiffle’ means ‘anything goes’, as long as it is musical, entertaining and fun. And it will always be full of surprises.

The band comprises four very talented comedy musicians all playing very unique instruments! Mike Martin will be on vocals, guitar, banjo, harmonica, ukulele and horse. Martyn Oram will be vocals, violin, mandolin, guitar, bouzouki, knee trumpet and frog. Captain Cabbage is vocals, washboard, suitcases, percussion, trumpet, saw, harmonica, accordion, dog, chicken and elephant. The Right Horrible Ronald Regan and vocals, double bass, sousaphone, trumpet, bagpipes and pig!

In addition to Britain, they have wowed festival audiences in Finland, Norway, Belgium, Denmark and Germany. Their individual experiences range from appearances on the Benny Hill Show, Kenny Everett Show, Eastenders, Vernon Kay’s ‘Five O’Clock Show’, Little & Large Show and StarWars to performing in Barnums Circus (USA).

The Minster Church of St. John the Baptist Halifax in the heart of Calderdale was built more than 900 years ago. The Minster is steeped in history and today remains a place of worship and prayer, a place of hospitality and learning and a centre for mission and pastoral care.

Halifax Minster promises to be a very unique setting for the Orchestra playing songs such as Learn the Washboard, Suffer Canine Constipation, and Polka with a horse, frog, snake and pig.