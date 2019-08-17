Spear Of Destiny bring ‘One Eyed Jacks’ to Leeds

Spear Of Destiny are heading for Leeds as part of their special ‘One Eyed Jacks @ 35’ anniversary tour.

The legendary band will be appearing at the Brudenell Social Club on Saturday, September 7.

Thirty five years after releasing ‘One Eyed Jacks’ Kirk Brandon and the current line-up of SOD, featuring Craig Adams (The Mission/Sisters Of Mercy), Adrian Portas (New Model Army/Sex Gang Children), and Phil Martini (Jim Jones/Wayward Sons) were given the opportunity to re-record the album in its entirety.

Brandon’s longer term keyboard player Steve Allan Jones and current Theatre Of Hate sax player Clive Osborne were drafted in to bolster the sound. The recordings are now completed and will be released on CD, vinyl and download in time for September’s 35th anniversary UK tour.

This SOD line-up is now set for a special set of dates and will be expanded by adding both live keyboards and brass. Their set will not only be highlighted by playing the full ‘One Eyed Jacks’ album and B-sides in full, but a unique extended encore of fan favourites from the whole SOD catalogue will finish the shows.