Here’s a tremenously colourful dish that packs protein, is quick to make and delicious.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

You’ll need

For the tabbouleh:

200g quinoa

350ml hot vegetable stock

2 bunches British asparagus, trimmed and sliced into bite size pieces

200g kale, torn into bite sized pieces

1/2 bunch spring onions, finely sliced

1 large bunch flatleaf parsley, chopped

Handful of radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced

Seeds from 1 medium Pomegranate (or a 200g pack pomegranate seeds)

For the dressing

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp runny honey

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tsp dijon mustard

6 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve (optional)

2 x 250g packs halloumi, cut into 1cm thick slices

1 tbsp olive oil

What to do

lAdd the quinoa to a small saucepan and pour over the hot stock. Bring up to the boil, reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid and cook for 15 minutes until the grains are tender and the stock absorbed.

lMeanwhile, make the dressing by adding the lemon juice, honey, garlic and mustard to a mixing bowl and whisking together. lSlowly pour in the olive oil whisking until you have a thick creamy dressing. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

lBring a large pan of lightly salted water up to the boil and tip in the asparagus. Simmer for 2 minutes until just tender but with plenty of bite. Remove with a slotted spoon to a colander and allow to drain then cool on a plate.

lAdd the kale to the boiling water and cook for another 2 minutes then drain and rinse under cold running water to cool quickly. lDrain well, ideally spinning dry in a salad spinner.

lAdd the kale to the bowl of dressing, along with the spring onions, parsley, radishes and blanched asparagus. Toss together lightly to mix.

lOnce the quinoa is cooked, fork through the grains to separate and tip into the salad, lightly mixing through. Spoon onto a serving plate and scatter over the pomegranate seeds.