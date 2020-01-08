The Jacques ready to pop into Leeds on March tour

London four-piece The Jacques are heading for Leeds on their biggest tour to date this spring.

Having established a devoted following in both the UK and Europe since their formation five years ago, particularly in France where they are true indie-heroes, the band have taken their time evolving and crafting new material.

The Jacques.

A sample of what they have been up to came with recent single ‘I Never Want To Be Your Boyfriend’, which followed the band’s previous singles ‘Alka-Seltzer’ – which premiered on BBC 6Music with Chris Hawkins and made the Radio X playlist – and ‘Kiss The Pharaoh’.

All three tracks are a thrilling taste of what is to come as they re-emerge from the shadows, back into the white-heat of the public eye.

On the latest record, lead singer Finn explained: “‘I Never Want To Be Your Boyfriend’ is definitely our poppiest song to date... for that reason it’s really fun to play live for me.

"I wanted the lyrics in the verse to be some of my most surreal - the idea was to have them sound like idioms or commonplace sayings, when in reality you contemplate them and they don’t hold typical meanings at all. Then the choruses go back into full-on pop song register. I think that’s why I chose to repeat the lyrics in the verse - it’s a bit of a parody of the classic English saying.”

The Jacques have also announced an extensive tour, including a show in Leeds at the Lending Room on Monday, March 16.