Broad range of shows for new season

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield.

Autumn Season Launch.

There’s a thrilling line up of productions for the new season at the Huddersfield Theatre including English Touring Theatre’s Othello, Phoenix Dance Theatre’s Windrush and the third in-house pantomime Aladdin.

The modern-day production of Othello in October has received rave reviews. Local artists will also be invited to perform their response to the piece as part of The Othello Project on October 13/14.

Two of the most thoughtful and inspirational theatre companies – Unlimited and RashDash, join together for new production Future Bodies (October 19) which combines science and art to present a kaleidoscopic montage of words, music and movement. Then the LBT’s spookiest event of the year Hallowe’en Happening takes place all over the building on Saturday October 27 with a late night screening of Carrie, interactive performances, make-up and live music to shake your bones to.

Northern Broadsides return with Conrad Nelson directing the Dario Fo farce They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay! from Wednesday November 14-17. This classic comedy is a fast and furious political satire on the plight of the working poor, transposed to Brexit Britain.

This Christmas the Theatre presents its third in-house pantomime Aladdin (Dec 7-Jan 6). Following the success of Jack & the Beanstalk and Cinderella, the creative team of Director Joyce Branagh and Writer Andrew Pollard return with a magical adventure for all the family.

As ever there is a good sprinkling of comedy. Daliso Chaponda gives audiences another chance to see his hit show What The African Said on October 6, with both Dane Baptiste (October 18) and Jason Byrne (November 3) return with new stand-up material.

For the full programme go to www.thelbt.org or call 01484 430528.