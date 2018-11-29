From Little Acorn comes Little Red Riding Hood

Little Red Riding Hood

Various venues across Wakefield

Rehearsals are well underway for Little Acorn Productions first professional show.

Formed five years ago, it has been producing amateur shows as well as training for young performers and interactive events/party entertainment in the Kirklees and Wakefield areas.

Little Acorn’s business plan has always been to run a professional arm to the company, explained artistic director Cev Barker: “Something that would give young actors, singers and dancers an early opportunity to start their professional careers.”

The business has been looking to find local talent and after exhaustive auditions and meetings recruited a talented cast all of whom live and have trained in West Yorkshire.

And now the production company is taking its ‘pop-up’ production of Little Red Riding Hood to schools and non-traditional theatre venues in and around Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

They want to open up live performances to all and so the show is designed to fit any size venue.

“We are taking it into schools, clubs and community centres,” says Cev.

“We want as many people as possible to come and enjoy a traditional family pantomime.”

Acorn wants to open this very British Christmas tradition to as many families as possible and is charging £20 for a family ticket..

The Little Red Riding Hood tour brings the performance to Wakefield, Horbury and Mexborough.

They play Wakefield Sports Club on Saturday, December 15 at 2pm and will perform again in Wakefield on Wednesday December 19. On Saturday December 22 they’ll be at the Cluntergate Centre in Horbury with two performances at 2pm and 4.30pm.

Finally they show moves to Mexborough Cricket Club on Sunday, December 23 for one performance at 2pm. For all details and to book tickets go to the website www.acornperform.co.uk/whats-on