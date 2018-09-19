Grease, Dirty Dancing and Rocky Horror among shows headed to Leeds in 2019

Theatre fans have an exciting line-up of shows to look forward to next year, as Leeds Grand Theatre announces its second wave of productions heading to the city in 2019.

The Full Monty, Kinky Boots and Benidorm – Live! have already been announced as part of next year’s entertainment programme, with plenty more comedy and drama now added to the mix – including some musical classics.

Peter Andre is set to star in select performances of Grease

What shows are in store?

The newly announced shows rocking into Leeds in 2019 include the following:

Rough Crossing

The comedic play by British playwright Tom Stoppard follows the tale of world-renowned playwrights Sandor Turai and Alex Gal as they desperately attempt to preserve the relationship of their composer and leading lady, all while stuck aboard the SS Italian Castle headed for New York.

When: Monday 1 to Saturday 6 April 2019

West Side Story

Considered one of the greatest love stories of all time, this tale transports audiences to 1950s New York where two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs.

Packed full of great songs, it’s a gritty musical drama that continues to delight.

When: Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 April 2019

Blood Brothers

Telling the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks only to meet again with fateful consequences.

The show is one of only three musicals to surpass 10,000 performances in London’s West End.

When: Tuesday 7 to Saturday 18 May 2019

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Re-telling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this popular production was the first of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musicals to be performed publicly, and has since been seen by around 26 million people worldwide.

When: Tuesday 4 to Saturday 15 June 2019

Grease

Undoubtedly one of the world’s best loved musicals, Grease will by rolling into Leeds with a brand new glitzy production from Leicester Curve, with Peter Andre set to star as the Teen Angel at select performances.

When: Wednesday 19 June to Saturday 20 July 2019

The Lady Vanishes

Based on the popular British thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this mystery follows the tale of Socialite Iris who is travelling home to England on the train when an accident introduces her to Miss Froy.

After her travelling companion suddenly disappears, Iris enlists the help of urbane musician Max and together they become drawn into a complex web of European intrigue as they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished.

When: Monday 22 to Saturday 29 July 2019

Dirty Dancing

Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives – all set to one of the greatest musical soundtracks of all time.

When: Monday 5 to Saturday 17 August 2019

The Rocky Horror Show

The legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical returns with its timeless string of classic songs, including Sweet Transvestite, Damn it Janet and the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp, along with the host of characters made famous in the 1975 hit film.

When: Monday 18 to Saturday 24 August 2019

Saturday Night Fever

Marking 40 years since its UK cinema release, Saturday Night Fever is back with a re-imagined new production, featuring all the best-loved hits from the film, including Stayin’ Alice, Night Fever and Moe Than A Woman.

When: Tuesday 27 to Saturday 31 August 2019