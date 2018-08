Calendar Girls

Leeds Grand Theatre from August 16 to September 1

Written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, and featuring a star-studded cast, including Fern Britton, Anna-Jane Casey, Sara Crowe, Karen Dunbar, Ruth Madoc, Rebecca Storm and Denise Welch, Calendar Girls The Musical is based on the true story of Yorkshire’s own calendar girls who stripped naked (modesty hidden by strategically placed items) for a Women’s Institute calendar.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700