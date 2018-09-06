Marilyn Monroe classic to bring a touch of glamour to town

Batley’s Carlinghow Theatre Company is staging its next production later this month - a lively and glamorous version of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

The show, made famous by the 1953 film starring Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell, will be at Batley Town Hall from September 19-22.

Melanie Stephen stars as the blonde bombshell Lorelei Lee, who alongside her friend Dorothy Shaw is about to embark on a cruise to Europe.

Lorelei is engaged to wealthy businessman Gus Edmonds, who, despite his father’s disapproval, is destined to marry Lorelei on their arrival.

Unfortunately Gus is prevented from sailing due to an important business conference his father insists he attends.

Whilst Lorelei promises to behave on board the cruise, especially since Gus has promised to cover all her expenses, she gets caught up in the glamour and distraction of life aboard and the temptations of a rather foolish English gentleman, or rather, his wife’s rather alluring diamond tiara!

Lorelei becomes embroiled in a plot to protect her reputation as the story unravels into an entertaining comedy of deception, distraction and desire, asking whether Diamonds really Are A Girl’s Best Friend? And whether she will get both her wealthy husband and a sparkling new tiara...

Directed and choreographed by Amanda Marsden, the show boasts energetic dance routines, fabulous costumes and scenery, combining the glamour of New York with the sophistication of Paris.

Tickets can be ordered directly through Carlinghow Theatre Company on 07774128533 (no booking fee and 10 per cent discount for parties of 10 or more) or via the Kirklees box office at www.kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls.

Tickets cost £13, concessions £11.