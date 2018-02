Sarah Millican

Leeds Town Hall

Frank, funny and unapologetically filthy, comedian Sarah Millican takes over Leeds Town Hall for four nights on March 6, 7, 8 and 9. In her new tour Control Enthusiast she chats about the benefits of a casserole, how to talk to shop assistants, the correct way to eat a biscuit and the joys of bra fitting. If you are the person who arranges the nights out and takes charge of passports on holiday, you’ll enjoy Sarah’s show.

Tel: 0113 376 0318.