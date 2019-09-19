10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Crimes on the Coast

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 24

A secluded island hotel just off the English coast becomes a crime scene, as a scandal-inducing femme-fatale is felled. All the guests on the island are suspects, but are they alone and is all quite what it seems? Featuring four actors playing multiple outrageous characters and a plot that romps along in the company’s trademark inventive style. Inspired by Agatha Christie, Noel Coward and PG Wodehouse, you are invited on an hilarious but murderous trip to a classic English Riviera retreat.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

The iconic musical Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Alhambra Theatre until Saturday.

2 Wakefield Festival of Beer

Wakefield Market Hall, September 19-21

The seventh annual Wakefield Festival of Beer, following the fabulous success of last year’s event it is expanding and moving to a new exciting venue — Wakefield Market Hall, providing a wider range of street food, hosting more bands and most importantly curating an even larger and more diverse range of beer and cider. Perfectly chilled cask and craft keg beers will be served but there really is something for everyone with a large selection of fruit beers, the best of imported lagers, bottled beers and ciders and even a little wine and Prosecco.

http://www.wakefieldfestivalofbeer.co.uk

3 Holly Hendry at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

The Weston Gallery, YSP, West Bretton, September 21 - April 19

Hendry’s practice often focuses on themes of decay, the body, material use and re-use, and she has incorporated these ideas with her fascination with the imitation of life to create her first kinetic sculpture alongside other new work for this exhibition The Dump is Full of Images. Referencing ideas relating to skin as a physical ‘container’ of the body, Hendry has produced a skin-like material inlaid with images and objects, persistently moved through a system of rollers within an eight-metre long machine. Brightly coloured images within the material include cartoon-like illustrations of what lies beneath the surface, in this case anatomy, food and detritus.

http://www.ysp.org.uk

4 Strangers on a Train

Dewsbury Arts Group, Dewsbury, WF13 2ED, September 21 and 23-28

Presented by arrangement with 42 M&P Limited and based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith which was also the basis for the classic film by Alfred Hitchcock, this production provides a thrilling start to DAG’s 2019/2020 season. Guy Haines and Charles Bruno meet on a train and, because they are strangers, they think they can say anything while chatting. Bruno suggests that they could get away with murder — he could kill Guy’s unfaithful wife while Guy could eliminate his hated father. Guy does not take him seriously, but Bruno is deadly serious.

http://www.dewsburyartsgroup.info

5 Priscilla Queen of the Desert

The Alhambra, Bradford, September 17-21

Starring Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is the hilarious adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for the Outback to put on the show of a lifetime. Their epic journey is a heart-warming story of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance. With more glitter than ever before, this smash-hit show features a dazzling array of stunning costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics including Hot Stuff, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife and Finally! Recommended age 13+.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tom Gates - Live on Stage. Photo: Mark Douet.

6 Khalid

First Direct Arena, Leeds, September 22

International multi platinum-selling artist Khalid is at First Direct Arena as part of his headline Khalid Free Spirit World Tour. Since releasing his debut hit single Location in 2016 which went on to go quadruple platinum, Khalid has continued to cement his global status as one of music’s most promising breakout stars. Already accumulating a stellar array of awards and wins from the likes of MTV, Billboard and BET, his Leeds date offers his legion of loyal fans a chance to experience his latest musical offering.

http://www.firstdirectarena.com

7 Radio GaGa

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 25

The UK’s authoritative Queen concert show performed live in a two hour rock spectacular! Be part of the ultimate celebration of one of the biggest bands to have ever graced the stage — Queen. Radio GaGa recreates the magic, fun and showmanship of the bands’ touring days, as they played to millions of people every year. Bringing you all 26 UK top ten hits and fan favourites, performed live with an electrifying band. Including Crazy Little Thing Called Love, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You and of course Bohemian Rhapsody. http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 Tom Gates - Live on Stage

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, September 25-28

Based on the best-selling books by Liz Pichon, this brand-new story is brought to you by the award-winning producers of Horrible Histories and Gangsta Granny. It’s pure fun for the whole family whether you’re a lover of the books or new to Tom and his friends!

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

9 Mrs Kapoor’s Daughter’s Wedding

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 21

Mrs Kapoor cordially invites you to her daughter’s wedding. Being the mother of five daughters, she is overly keen and excited for this big fat Indian wedding. Join us as we take you on a journey of the build up to a typical Indian wedding. With Bollywood dancing, live singing and comedy sketches that will leave you in stitches of laughter! Featuring YouTuber and BBC sensation Parle Patel as Mrs Kapoor, West End singer Shahid Abbas Khan, the electric AK Bollywood dancers and amazing Rhythm ‘n’ Bass dhol players.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

The Tom Allen Show at Wakefield Theatre Royal.

10 The Tom Allen Show

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 23

Tom Allen is proud to be from suburbia, so proud in fact that he still lives there with his parents. He loves everything about regional Britain, and he knows it better than most, having travelled the nations and regions as a stand up. Now he’s heading off around the country again to celebrate his favourite places… and this time he’s here in Wakefield. Come and join him and friends for a special, one night only performance recorded for Channel 4. This performance is strictly for over 18s.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk