10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Bicycle Powered Cinema

Pugneys Country Park, Wakefield, September 26, 6.30-9.30pm

Experience a different kind of outdoor cinema experience with The Art House and Electric Pedals this September. They have decided to bring together friends new, old, and those they’ve yet to meet, to help celebrate the end of an incredible summer of creativity and culture in Wakefield. Film, food and fancy dress are the name of the game, with prizes for the best E.T. themed costume. That’s right, the screening is the 1982 classic, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. And yes, if the bikes aren’t going the film will stop, so take your plimsolls and be prepared to pedal! Free entry but booking required.

http://bit.ly/electricpedals

Open Air Theatre at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Photo: Whispering Woods

2 Whispering Woods: StarFlower – Open Air Theatre

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, September 28

Deep in the wild wood there is a lady, almost of this world, dressed in the riches of the forest and immersed in it’s beauty. StarFlower is her name.... Journey into the lakes and woodlands with Whispering Woods as they present a magical outdoor promenade storytelling, performed amongst the ancient trees at YSP. This immersive experience combines aerial and ground acrobatics, spoken word, live music and fireside storytelling to create a truly memorable experience for all ages.

http://www.ysp.org.uk

3 Giulio Cesare

Leeds Grand Theatre, September 28

Cleopatra would die for the throne. But she’d rather kill for it. Cleopatra and her brother are vying for the throne when Julius Caesar arrives in Egypt, pursuing an enemy. In this ravishing Handel opera, vengeance and desire drive vividly-etched characters through a series of glittering arias – by turns seductive, desperate, triumphant and tender.

http://www.operanorth.co.uk

4 The Hound of the Baskervilles

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 30 and October 1

Charles Baskerville is dead, and a terrifying beast is rumoured to stalk the moors around the remote Baskerville mansion. When Sherlock Holmes sends Doctor Watson to investigate, Watson finds himself surrounded by dense fog and a community steeped in folklore, legend and rumour, where the line between reality and myth is no longer clear. How can a rational man trust his own eyes when confronted with the impossible?

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

5 Nostalgia

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 26

This lyrical revue captures the memories and reflections of a local lad’s journey of chance and survival. Mixing fact and fantasy, the story begins with the arrival in West Yorkshire of a young, Polish woman from a German labour camp in 1946. Through conversations, comedy, poetry and music, the playful innocence of youth, the triumphs and trials of middle-age and the resignation of later life is captured. Whether you are old or young, nostalgia is the glue that binds our memories and reflections. It helps us make sense of who we are and prepares us for an uncertain future.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Celebrate the sound of a generation and Reach Out for The Magic of Motown!

6 The Magic of Motown

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 26

The Magic of Motown, now in its 13th year, takes you on a musical journey with all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship - in a breath-taking live concert spectacular. You will be going Loco Down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many many more.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

7 Milkshake! Live - Milkshake Monkey’s Musical

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 28

Milkshake Monkey can’t wait to put on a spectacular new musical for you all! But when stage fright hits, his favourite Milkshake friends come to help. Be part of this fantastic production as you learn the amazing songs and dances with your favourite Milkshake friends and watch as the music, the lights, the costumes and stage come together. With great Milkshake friends, anything is possible. Starring Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer and Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake Presenters, this brand-new show has plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone up on their feet!

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 28

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers promises to be a unique voyage back to the 1970s, when Les and his legendary band ruled the world’s pop charts and The Bay City Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers. Les brings back all the thrill and excitement of Rollermania, performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love plus many many more as well as introducing new songs from the new album Lost Songs.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

9 Stephen Kovacevich

St George’s Hall, Bradford, September 27

Celebrated pianist Stephen Kovacevich opens the 32nd Chamber Concert Season in Bradford with a programme including Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and Schubert. American born pianist Stephen Kovacevich is one of the most distinguished musicians of our time. He opens the season with a programme including one of Beethoven’s final masterpieces for piano alongside Schubert’s last great sonata.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Bay City Rollers icon Les McKeown is back on tour!

10 Some Guys Have All The Luck

Wakefield Theatre Royal, September 27

50 years on from the release of Rod’s first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is back in theatres with a brand-new show, bringing to the stage a fantastic live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons. Frontman Paul Metcalfe is incredible as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the infamous moves, showmanship and sense of fun that have made Rod so successful.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk