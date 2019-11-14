10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 We Will Rock You

Leeds Grand Theatre, until November 23

The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to Leeds. The musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same. Musical instruments and composers are forbidden, and rock music is all but unknown. With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band’s legendary live performances.

http://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

2 Tannie & Tannie

The Grove Hall, Pontefract WF9 3QF, November 15, 7.30pm

Tannie & Tannie is a warmhearted tale of ordinary, hard working people faced with the most difficult decision of their lives. Set in rural South Africa, it tells the story of two ‘Tannies’ (Afrikaans for ‘aunties’), storytellers of their community who are forced to leave their home of many decades to take their chances in the wilderness on a ‘trek’ – a journey that echoes the Great Trek of South African settlers in the 1800’s as well as every mass migration since and every potential human displacement in the future.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

3 Pontefract Christmas Lights Switch On

November 18

Walking in a winter wonderland! Head down to Pontefract town centre on Monday for the annual Christmas Lights Switch On. To get you in the Christmas mood, there will be seasonal entertainments from 4pm, including: Lindsey Farrow, Rob Dillon, Stage Coach, Liquorice Singers, St Giles and St Mary’s Pantomime Society, Ridings FM Time To Shine winner, Cath Miller and Haribo Goldbear doing games and giveaways. The town centre will also house a fantastic festive-themed market throughout the day, so you can Christmas shop til you drop. The market will be open 10am-6.30pm.

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk

4 Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Comedy Night

Ossett Town Hall, November 14

The Forget Me Not Comedy Night is back for its second year, bringing you some of Yorkshire’s finest comic acts all in the name of a great charity... and this time live from Ossett Town Hall! Featuring: Britain’s Got Talent 2019 finalist, Wakefield’s own - Siobhan Phillips, Britan’s Got Talent 2018 finalist - Micky P Kerr, top local comedian - Graeme Rayner and your host for the evening - Pete Emmett.

http://www.bit.ly/fmncomedynight2019

5 Christmas Lights Switch On at The Ridings

The Ridings Shopping Centre, Almshouse Lane, Wakefield, November 16

The Ridings Centre is starting the festive season in serious style as Britain’s Got Talent finalist Siobhan Phillips and Strongbow and social media sensations Waters and Kinley will appear at the centre’s annual Christmas lights switch. Another very special guest will also be there to join in the celebrations – Father Christmas and his ‘elpful elves. Rhubarb Radio will be broadcasting live from the event and The Ridings will also be collecting for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield. Visitors can also enjoy a festive tipple or two in a pop-up Christmas cocktail bar.

http://www.ridingscentre.com

6 Castleford Christmas Lights Switch On

Castleford Precinct, November 19

To kick off the Christmas spirit, there will be festive entertainments from 4pm, including: Normanton Musical Theatre Society, Pro Dance Troupe, Lindsey Farrow, Star Dance Academy, Civic Centre Aladdin pantomime cast, Ridings FM Time To Shine winner - Madeline Isherwood, Castleford Tigers players and Castleford Mascot JT on stage for the big switch on! The town centre will also play host to a brilliant Christmas market throughout the day, giving you the chance to bag some seasonal goodies, and pick up those unusual Christmas gifts. The market will be open 10am-6.30pm.

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk

7 Trinity Walk Christmas Lights Switch On

Trinity Walk, Wakefield, November 14

A national TV star will be swapping the studio for a shopping centre when Mr Bloom turns on the Christmas lights at Trinity Walk. The popular kids’ TV celebrity famous for his shows on CBeebies and touring act will perform live here with a 30 minute show at 4.45pm before the big switch on at 5.15pm. The free event will also see a one hour brief meet and greet after the show from around 5.30-6.30pm where children can get a fast picture with Mr Bloom. Stage entertainment will begin at 4pm and Santa will also be meeting visitors around the shopping centre and performing. There will also be: Free glitter tattoos, stars of the Theatre Royal Wakefield panto and a Santa meet and greet.

http://www.trinitywalk.com

8 Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition 2019

Thornes Park Athletics Stadium, Wakefield, November 15-17

20 quality layouts this year cover periods from the early years of the 20th century right through to the trains of today. Included is the Great Model Railway Challenge Series 1 Layout, West Riding Marine and Stone now in it’s finished form! There is even the opportunity to drive your own train with the proceeds all going to Wakefield Hospice.

http://www.wakefieldrms.org

9 Wakefield Christmas Lights Switch On

Wakefield Cathedral Precinct, November 15

There will be Christmas-themed entertainments from 4pm to get you feeling festive, including: Normanton Musical Theatre Society, Wakefield Singing Mums, Ridings FM Time To Shine Winner - Calum Whelan, Wakefield Trinity Players joining on stage for the big switch on! The city centre will also be home to a fantastic Christmas-themed market throughout the day, giving the chance to do some Christmas shopping for quirky gifts. The market will be open 10am-6.30pm.

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk

10 Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers: Tribe 25

St George’s Hall, Bradford, November 19

In their landmark 25th year, the UK’s original touring Taiko Tribe return to the road with a brand new show of skill, stamina and red-hot rhythms to stir your soul! As Europe’s longest-established taiko group, Mugenkyo are widely recognised as the ground-breaking pioneers of this exciting art-form, with cross-genre collaborations, TV film & recording projects, and thousands of performances worldwide, thrilling audiences and inspiring generations of taiko players.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

