10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

1 The Snow Queen

Pontefract Town Hall, January 12-18, 7pm

Family panto The Snow Queen performed by St Giles’ Panto Society. This is the 71st consecutive year the society has performed at Pontefract Town Hall with local people, aged from five-75, on stage. The society has gone from strength to strength over the years since 1950 bringing live theatre to Pontefract and the surrounding district by way of the annual pantomime and occasional summer productions. Things have changed and moved on — they now have hi-tech lighting and sound and amazing costumes. (Tuesday night is sold out! Sunday and Saturday matinees at 2.15pm, no performance on Wednesday night.)

http://www.stgilespanto.co.uk

Red Riding Hood - The Rock n Roll Panto. Photo: Ant Robling

2 Red Riding Hood - The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto

Leeds City Varieties, until January 12

This year’s highly-anticipated Rock’n’ Roll Panto is a brand-new production for City Varieties — from the enchanted pen of Peter Rowe, they proudly present Red Riding Hood. You’ll be wowed by this breathtaking production which mixes traditional elements of audience participation and corny gags with a jukebox full of classic rock anthems and chart-toppers, all performed live on stage by an ultra-talented cast of actor-musicians. Be sure to keep your wits about you though, or you may just get rocked by the legendary Boulder Battle. Rock’n’Roll Pantos contain loud live music, smoke effects, flashing lights and “a barrage of boulders” plus loud bangs from the ‘explosive’ action on-stage…

http://www.cityvarieties.co.uk

3 The Wizard of Oz

Theatre Royal Wakefield, until January 15

Join Ballet Theatre UK as we follow the yellow brick road and discover all the wonders of Oz. Enjoy Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion, (and yes, Toto too) as they seek the Wonderful Wizard to find that there’s no place like home. The Wizard of Oz is a two-act, full-length, ballet adaptation of the iconic tale by L Frank Baum, told through the magic of classical dance. Set to a classical score which brings the story to life, this production is family- friendly and the perfect way to introduce children to the classical ballet. The production is presented with beautiful backdrops, stunning theatrical sets and costumes evoking the iconic sketches by W W Denslow from the original publication.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

4 Saad Qureshi: Something About Paradise

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, until March 15

In the nave of YSP’s 18th-Century chapel, three monumental organic forms rise from the ground, spread with landscapes, buildings and mysterious structures. A closer viewing reveals an eclectic mix of architectural styles, from traditional temples and churches to modernist houses and palaces, nestled among panoramas of forests, deserts and fantastical geological formations. Qureshi is an avid gatherer of stories. In developing Something About Paradise he travelled around the country asking those with and without faith what paradise means for them. Speaking directly to people allowed the artist space to interpret the descriptions of indistinct and imagined places, as seen in memories and dreams.

http://www.ysp.org.uk

5 Snow White

Batley Town Hall, January 10-12

Just who is the fairest of them all...? Carlinghow Theatre Company presents the enchanting, musical fairy-tale classic Snow White at Batley Town Hall. Featuring a host of hilarious and wonderful characters, fantastic songs, gorgeous costumes and of course the famous Magic Mirror. Fun, laughter and extra sparkles for all the family. Tickets are £8 and £11 and are available from the Kirklees booking office 01924 324501 or

http://Kirklees.gov.uk/townhalls

6 Bradford Pit Exhibition

National Coal Mining Museum for England, Caphouse Colliery, Overton, near Wakefield, until March 1

Explore memories of Bradford Pit in Manchester through a series of etchings and woodcuts created by Gorton Visual Arts, featuring interviews with former miners who worked at the pit.

http://www.ncm.org.uk

7 Sandi Toksvig Live! National Trevor

St George’s Hall, Bradford, January 11, 7.30pm

Due to popular demand, Sandi Toksvig brings her one-woman comedy show to St George’s Hall. Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure but following a misunderstanding with a friend has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster. Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz. Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

8 Ossett Brewery Tour

January 10 at 7pm and January 11 at 2pm

Are you fanatical about cask beer and fancy doing something a little different with your weekend? Ossett Brewery is sharing its passion for beer with the public on these tours of the brewery. You can have the opportunity to look behind the scenes, understand how the brewery developed from a tiny microbrewery behind a pub and sample the freshest possible Ossett beer.

http://www.ossett-brewery.co.uk

9 The Wizard of Oz

Leeds Playhouse, until January 28

Soar over the rainbow, follow the yellow brick road and skip into the Emerald City to fulfil your heart’s desire, as Leeds Playhouse whisks you away on an unforgettable journey inside their newly refurbished theatre. Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion as the classic story and songs you know and love burst on to the stage in this technicolour spectacular! Leeds Playhouse, there’s no place like home. Grab your emerald jacket and slip on your ruby slippers to experience this very special performance of The Wizard of Oz in all its technicolour magic. Fancy Dress encouraged!

http://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk

10 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, until January 26

Starring Alhambra Theatre panto legend Billy Pearce, pop star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist Faye Tozer and family TV favourite Paul Chuckle. The fairy tale will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and jaw-dropping special effects. (On January 14 there is a specially adapted and relaxed performance at 6pm.)

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

