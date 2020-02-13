10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, February 17-22

The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK. The multi-million-pound show dazzles all the senses in breath-taking style. Guaranteed to blow your mind, this musical phenomenon is not to be missed! With 24 of Queen’s biggest hits including Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody to Love, Killer Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Under Pressure, Another One Bites The Dust, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, this is a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the bands’ legendary live performances.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

St George’s Hall, Bradford, February 13

Opera Norths The Turn of the Screw at Leeds Grand Theatre on Saturday and Tuesday. (Photo: Guy Farrow)

Steve Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular sequel to the phenomenally successful Vampires Rock. This rock-tastic, hilarious, musical extravaganza lives up to its rocking reputation. A tongue in cheek storyline, spellbinding cast, guitar gods and sexy vampettes take you on a ride through some of the greatest classic rock anthems ever! Including tracks from Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, Guns n Roses and many more.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Theatre Royal Wakefield, February, until February 15

Mick and Dennis have seen it all and done it all. From airport runs, taking pets to the vet, and delivering babies, it’s all in a day’s work for the local taxi firm. But with Uber on the block Mick and Dennis’ jobs are under threat. Hop in as these Northern powerhouses fight to survive. The meter is running in this hilarious new comedy by John Godber.

Rambert at the Alhambra on Thursday and Friday. (Photo: Johan Persson)

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Festive Fusion, Wood St, Wakefield, February 18

The Black Horse Poets and Festive Fusion join forces to bring you a night of poetry with a rhubarb twist! Enjoy a selection of lovely rhubarb- themed cocktails and drinks while you listen to various open mic acts, then sit back and lose yourself listening to the words of featured poets (all with a rhubarb twist!). What’s more, there’s music and a raffle to round off the evening where you could win (a few rhubarb-related) prizes and help raise funds for the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch.

http://www.facebook.com/events/179032019999081/

Tango Fire at St Georges Hall on Wednesday. (Photo: Oliver Neubert)

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continue their programme of free guided cycle rides aimed at those new to cycling, wanting to start cycling or needing greater confidence when cycling. Most include a refreshment stop on the ride. On Saturday there is a steady ride from Anglers Country Park starting at 10am. This ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours. On Sunday there is an easy ride from Thornes Park Athletic Stadium in Wakefield starting at 10.30am. This ride is ideal for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence. This ride lasts up to three hours and covers up to ten miles. If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

http://www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk

Leeds Grand Theatre, February 15 and 18

Not all secrets stay in the grave… In a remote country house, the newly-appointed governess arrives to take charge of the orphaned Flora and Miles. She must fight to protect them from strange and menacing spirits. But are these apparitions real, or the product of her troubled imagination? And what terrible evil occurred before her arrival? Based on the ghost story by Henry James, this edge-of-your-seat psychological thriller reaches new levels of terror and claustrophobia in this spine-chilling production. The disturbingly beautiful music ratchets the tension up to breaking point. Hold on tight to your seat, you’re in for quite a night…

http://www.operanorth.co.uk

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, February 18, 1.30pm

Immerse yourself in an imaginative world of sculpture making. Work and play together to build sculptures inspired by artists in the Park. Stack, balance, join and arrange. Always outdoors, Come Rain, Come Shine is about playful making in the fresh air. Don’t forget your camera so you can capture your artwork on display at YSP.

http://www.ysp.org.uk

Cleckheaton Town Hall, February 15, 2pm

This brand new and exciting show featuring loads of amazing experiments from the world of science is not to be missed. So, join the crazy scientists as they create a volcanic eruption, build an air missile launcher, make mini rockets and create some pretty big bangs live on stage. With loads more fun and other experiments to see, this highly interactive show is the perfect way to expand your mind in the world of science. Who knows, the next generation of future scientists could be you.

http://www.communitydirectory.kirklees.gov.uk

St George’s Hall, Bradford, February 19

The phenomenal, award-winning Tango Fire returns to Bradford. Starring internationally renowned Argentinean tango superstars German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi, who are joined by a cast of extraordinary tango dancers. Six incredible couples show off some of the speediest footwork and tightest twirling in the business while demonstrating their individual styles. They are accompanied by the astonishing Tango Fuego Quartet, playing live music on stage from tango’s most famous composers, including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

The Alhambra, Bradford, February 13-14

All great artists start somewhere… The British inventor, discovering the extended lines, razor-sharp angles and musical sensibility that became trademarks. The hip-hop battler from France, with hundreds of millions of YouTube views for her videos for Christine and the Queens and Dua Lipa, who has never worked with a contemporary dance company, until now. The folk dancer and rock musician from Israel, handed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and grabbing it in unique style, blending the personal and political with heart-stopping intensity.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk