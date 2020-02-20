10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Rhubarb Festival

Wakefield city centre, until February 23

If you don’t know what the Rhubarb Festival is, then where the ‘eck have you been? It’s Wakefield’s love-letter to the divisive vegetable, the first date in the Merry City’s festival calendar, and it starts the year off with a bang. It’s a festival of Miracle-Gro proportions. It started on Monday and continues until Sunday (the traditional food and drink market runs Friday-Sunday) and is truly taking over the city centre. Like an enormous rhubarb crumble, Rhubarb Festival 2020 has plenty to get your teeth into. So get your pink on, and get set to eat, drink… and be merry.

http://www.experiencewakefield.co.uk/rhubarb

2 Sing! Dance! Act!

Theatre Royal Wakefield, February 21-22

A brilliant opportunity to see some of the most talented young performers in West Yorkshire as Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Performance Academy (Pontefract students) hit the stage for their annual showcase performance. Sing! Dance! Act! brings the best of musical theatre right to your doorstep, including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and A Chorus Line.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

3 Wakefield Council half-term activities

Thursday 10am-3pm Iron Age Day at Castleford Museum, where young ones can become an Iron Age warrior for the day and learn all about Iron Age life, with crafts and face-painting. Families can also enjoy making medieval crafts at Pontefract Castle, Thursday and Friday, 11am-3pm in the Activity Zone at the castle. The Rhubarb Festival is also on this week with a focus on family friendly activities in the former Market Hall. There will be a cosy reading corner, kids’ activity zone – including lantern-making and a rhubarb videogame – as well as the Rhubarb Shed, where 200 shoots of real rhubarb will be growing by candlelight. For details of events and activities taking place at venues around the district, visit:

http://www.experiencewakeﬁeld.co.uk/februaryhalfterm

4 Free guided cycle rides

Wakefield District Cycle Forum continue their programme of free guided cycle rides aimed at those new to cycling, wanting to start cycling or needing greater confidence when cycling. Most include a refreshment stop on the ride. On Saturday there is a steady ride from Queens Mill in Castleford starting at 10am. This ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours. On Sunday there is another steady ride from Thornes Park Athletic Stadium in Wakefield starting at 10am. Again, this ride is for those more confident cyclists. It covers up to 20 miles and lasts three hours. On Tuesday there is an easy ride from Nostell Priory starting at 10.30am. This ride is ideal for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence. This ride lasts up to three hours and covers up to ten miles. If you don’t have a bike of your own you can borrow one free of charge by emailing info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk in advance.

http://www.cycling-wakefield.org.uk

5 Big Band Spectacular Featuring Dennis Rollins

Wakefield Sports Club, College Grove, February 23, 6.30pm

Wakefield Big Band, featuring special guest Dennis Rollins! Adults £12 adv. Under 16 £1 adv. (accompanied by an adult).

Tickets: http://www.wegottickets.com/event/495969/

6 Sound of Music

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, February 25-29

One of the greatest musicals of all time returns to the stage in a magnificent production to enchant and enthral the young and the young at heart. Based on Baroness Maria von Trapp’s 1949 autobiography, this wonderfully lavish staging of The Sound Of Music tells the true story of the world-famous singing family, from their romantic beginnings and search for happiness, to their thrilling escape to freedom as their beloved Austria becomes part of the Third Reich at the start of World War Two. The unforgettable score features some of the most memorable songs ever performed on stage, including Edelweiss, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, So Long Farewell, and of course, The Sound of Music.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

7 John Shuttleworth’s Back

Theatre Royal Wakefield, February 26

‘John Shuttleworth’s Back’... is giving him trouble. Years of strenuous DIY, not to mention playing his organ whilst perched upon a multi pack of Diet Sprite with no lumber support, has taken its toll. But - ever the trouper - John returns to regale audiences with an evening of his classic songs (plus new ones and hilarious ‘back’ stories), pausing only to reapply his deep heat rub!

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 The Cinder Path

Theatre Royal Wakefield, February 25

Written by legendary author Dame Catherine Cookson - The Cinder Path is a sizzling and fast-moving drama, set against the backdrop of World War I. This is theatre at its very best; filled with laughter, tears, a brilliant story and an unforgettable musical score. The tale begins in the rolling hills of Northumberland where Charlie Macfell becomes an innocent witness to the murder of his cruel and sadistic landowner father. Believing himself to be the only person aware that his childhood friend Arthur Benton is the killer, Charlie tries to set old injustices to right by protecting his friend from prosecution.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

9 Fascinating Aïda

St George’s Hall, Bradford, February 20

Fascinating Aïda - they’re back at last! Dillie Keane, Adèle Anderson and Liza Pulman are heading out on tour. With a selection of old favourites, songs you haven’t heard before and some you wish you’d never heard in the first place. The songs are hilarious and topical - the glamour is unstoppable. With three Olivier Award nominations and over 25 million YouTube and Facebook hits for Cheap Flights and their incredibly rude Christmas song how can you possibly miss them?

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

10 Jonny Awsum is Coming to Town

Theatre Royal Wakefield, February 20

Jonny Awsum shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent with his performances of This Is A Musical with Ant and Dec and The Triangle Song with David Walliams, winning standing ovations and unanimous approval from the judges and achieving over 50 million online views of his performances. Jonny is finally coming to town with his very first solo tour which will include brand new material together with the greatest hits from his TV and comedy club sets.

http:// www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk