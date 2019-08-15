10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Friarwood Festival

Valley Gardens, Pontefract, August 17, 2-9pm

A family friendly music festival with live performances from local musicians. Bands and artists on the line up include Sandra’s Wedding, Tiffany Belle, Scott Phoenix, Sharp Rose, Supersonnets, Gary Middleton, Big Day and The Turnarounds. There will also be food, drinks and family activities including face and glitter painting, family yoga sessions, penalty shoot out, slime stall and mini maestros musical sessions. Entry to the festival is free, but donations to Friends of Friarwood Valley Gardens will be welcomed. They will go towards new playground equipment, benches and the upkeep of the Valley Gardens.

http://friendsfriarwoodvalleygardens.btck.co.uk

Dirty Dancing at the Leeds Grand Theatre. Photo: Alastair Muir.

2 Dirty Dancing

Leeds Grand Theatre, until August 17

The classic story on stage is back, exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives. Featuring the hit songs, including Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the heart-stopping (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

http://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

3 Seaside in the City

Wakefield Precinct, August 17 and 18

We all love to be beside the seaside, so get your flip flops ready and grab your buckets and spades for a weekend of free family fun! Seaside in the City offer a chance for children to have all the fun of the seaside close to home. You can find a large sand pit mimicking a beach, children’s rides, free donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, street entertainment, children’s workshops, and a small street food market with mobile catering units selling hot and cold food. Belly of the Whale, an exciting street performance where circus meets sculpture in this exciting new show from Ockham’s Razor. The performers, like surfers in a wild sea, ride a giant semi-circular see-saw made of wood and steel which creaks and groans as it transforms from a catapult, a gently rocking cradle, a tunnel, a slide – creating an ever-changing land and soundscape.

http://www.wakefield.gov.uk



4 Wakefield Railway Modellers’ Society Open Day

Garden Street, Wakefield, August 18, 10am-4pm

The annual Wakefield Railway Modellers’ Society Open Day with a number of working layouts on display. Other layouts displayed under construction giving the viewer opportunity to see the techniques and materials used at first hand. Members will be available to answer railway modelling questions. Light refreshments available at a small charge. Disabled access is available to the ground floor but there is no disable toilet. Access to the first floor is via two sets of stairs. Free car parking is available on the Garden Street car park.

http://www.wakefieldrms.org

5 In the Zone Family Day

Pontefract Race Course, August 18

If it’s a fun day out with the family you’re after, this is the place to be. With a ‘Kids Takeover’ where the kids can take the reins on trying out a number of key race day roles. There will be a children’s funfair, free sweets, children’s racecards, pony rides, face painting, bus trips to the start of races and loads more for the kids to enjoy. There’s some great action on track with seven fantastic races lined up. The feature of the day is the richest race of the season, the EBF Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes for a £60,000 prize. There’s an impressive role of honour including 2015 winner, Divine, who went on to compete in Dubai.

http://www.pontefract-races.co.uk

Seaside in the City - a weekend of free family fun in Wakefield.

6 Ed Sheeran

Roundhay Park, Leeds, August 16 and 17

Huge global star Ed Sheeran is set to play concerts to tens of thousands of budding fans at Roundhay Park on both Friday and Saturday. No less than six bars and a large array of food and drink merchants will be on site. The large stage area is in the centre of the park at the bottom of the hill. Two car parks will be located at either end of the site for coaches and cars.

http://www.ticketmaster.co.uk

7 The Hepworth Summer FairThe Hepworth, Wakefield, August 17 and 18, 10am -4pm

The Hepworth Wakefield’s Summer Fair returns with something for all the family. Treat yourself at the craft and food market full of exciting independent makers, join in with outdoor workshops, enjoy some tasty street food, freshly brewed coffee and local ale, and watch dance and music performances, from artists and groups based in Wakefield and the region. £1 suggested donation for entry into the Craft and Food Market.

http://www.hepworthwakefield.org

8 Just Soph

Greenwood Centre Library, Dewsbury, August 17, 2.30pm

A storytelling adventure based on Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Just So Stories’. Have you ever wondered how the camel got his hump? Or how the elephant got his trunk? Or what the Crocodile eats for lunch? With live music, songs, puppetry and curious characters, the classic tales by Rudyard Kipling are brought to life for all the family. Suitable for four-seven year-olds - but all ages welcome.

http://www.ticketsource.co.uk

9 The Rocky Horror Show

Leeds Grand Theatre, August 19-24

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical returns to Leeds starring Duncan James, singer with the multi-platinum selling band Blue, as Dr Frank-N-Furter and Strictly Come Dancing professional champion Joanne Clifton as Janet. Directed by Christopher Luscombe and featuring timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet and of course, the pelvic-thrusting Time Warp, The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet. When, by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank-N-Furter. It’s an adventure they’ll never forget..

http://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

In the Zone Family Day at Pontefract Racecourse. Photo: Sarah Squires.

10 The Proclaimers

Leeds Grand Theatre, August 18, 7.30pm

Following their sell-out tour across the UK last year, The Proclaimers will be back at Leeds Grand Theatre on Sunday. Pete Williams, founding member of Dexys Midnight Runners, will be supporting The Proclaimers



The Hepworth Summer Fair returns. Illustration by Rose Blake.

The Rocky Horror Show. Photo: David Freeman.