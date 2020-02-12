Batley Job, Training and Volunteering Fair set to take over Fox's Biscuit Stadium

Three iconic Batley organisations are joining forces to host a jobs, volunteering and training fair.

The Batley Bulldogs Community Team, Fox’s Biscuits and Volunteering Kirklees are welcoming businesses and organisations to showcase their opportunities to people in Batley and the North Kirklees area.

The drop-in event will take place at the Fox’s Biscuit Stadium between 11am-2pm.

Clare Black, Batley Bulldogs Community Engagement Manager, said: “We have had a lot of interest so far and we’re hoping lots of people from the community will come along to the jobs fair.

"We are already considering the possibility of a second event later in the year."

Sandeep Kaur, national account manager for Fox’s Biscuits and Tasty Careers Ambassador, said: "I’m really excited to be representing one of Batley’s biggest manufacturers at the jobs fair.

“I’ll be bringing lots of chocolate biscuits with me, so pop along and say hello and hopefully you’ll find out a bit more about what a brilliant sector the food industry can be for a great career.”