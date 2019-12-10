St Paul's Church in Hanging Heaton host their annual Christingle service

The festive service will take place this Sunday at 3:30pm and will raise vital funds for The Children's Society.

Choirs from Shaw Cross Infant School and Bywell Junior School will be performing at the service.

The Children's Society is a charity that works with vulnerable children and young people. They introduced the Christingle tradition to the Church of England fifty years ago, and collections from services have funded help for over a million children and young people.

Revd Canon Mark Umpleby from St Paul’s Church said: “We are really looking forward to Christingle this year and we welcome everyone, even if they have never been before, to come along to enjoy the wonderful warmth and glow of the candle light and to help us raise funds for such a special cause. It will be a real joy too to hear the two school choirs involved in the Christingle this year.”

Christingles are oranges decorated with a red ribbon, sweets or dried fruits on cocktail sticks and a candle, and highlight different parts of the Christian story.

Mark Russell, Chief Executive of The Children’s Society, said: “We are truly grateful to St Paul’s Church in Hanging Heaton for organising this Christingle service to help vulnerable children and young people.

“For thousands of children across the country, Christmas is just another time when they feel trapped in dark situations. This year we want to listen to the voices of these young people, bringing the light and hope of Christingle to their lives.”