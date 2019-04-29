Tribute band plays all the hits of David Bowie - from Absolute Beginners to Ziggy - at Wakefield gig

Absolute Bowie present 50 Years of Bowie at a Wakefield gig later this month.

They were winners of the Best Bowie Tribute and Best Overall Tribute in the UK at the Agents Association of Great Britain Awards July 2018.

The show is a musical journey through the iconic singer’s ever-changing personas. This new show featuring all of Bowie’s greatest hits of the last 50 years in a new and revamped setlist for this tour

David Bowie’s evolving image has mesmerised fans since the early 70’s and for the first time ever Absolute Bowie will take audiences on a trip that presents all his best-loved personas in all their glory. Performed by a five-piece band, the concert features twosets and more costume changes than any other show.

The band have listened to fans and refreshed the show’s setlist to really give an all-killer performance and no Bowie fan is left out.

All of the Starman’s greatest hits are performed plus the band perform tracks from the albums David Bowie, Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars, Heroes, Aladdin Sane, Hunky Dory, Let’s Dance and Young Americans through to the hits of later albums including Outside and Blackstar.

Featuring the ivocals of John O’Neill as David Bowie, with Chris Buratti on guitar, Fabio Cashio on bass, Alex Paollilo on keyboards, Alessandro Ricardi on drums and, when possible, Fiona Asbury on saxophone.

The band have toured the UK and Europe for the past 10 years performing the hits of Bowie with their energetic stage show and look to take things to the highest level with this huge stage show.

Absolute Bowie is at Warehouse 23, Wakefield, on Saturday May 25.

Tickets on 0871 220 0260