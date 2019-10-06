Wakefield and Leeds dates for returning singer-songwriter Amy Studt

Singer-songwriter Amy Studt is back with her first album in more than a decade and will be touring it in Yorkshire with gigs at Leeds and Wakefield this winter.

The artist behind top 20 hits including ‘Misfit’ and ‘Just A Little Girl' is set to release ‘Happiest Girl In The Universe’ this week and will be following it up with gigs round the country, including shows at Leeds' Lending Room on November 28 and Wakefield LIVE two nights later (November 30).

As-recorded with Hatcham Social’s Toby Kidd, the album sees the former Polydor-signed pop sensation make a powerful comeback record of haunting cinematic pop.

Singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist, Studt has come up with 11 bold, intimate and heartfelt tracks, including the acclaimed singles ‘Sleepwalker’ and ‘I Was Jesus In Your Veins’ together with the album's eponymous titled closer.

Style-wise recalling the drama of the late Scott Walker, the new long player is a narrative diary of depression, hope and redemption and is without doubt one of the most personal and innovative collection of songs that is likely to surface this year.

With parents who are both accomplished classical musicians, Studt’s future as a performer was always inevitable and from an really early age she was a proficient pop musician, playing piano, oboe and guitar. A special talent, at a mere 14 years of age, she was signed to Simon Fuller’s roster of artists and then quickly picked up a deal with Polydor Records.

At 16 she released her first single, ‘Just a Little Girl’ which charted at number 14 in the UK charts and reached number 1 on US radio play. Her second single ‘Misfit’ reached number 6 and this was soon followed by her debut album, ‘False Smiles’, which went on to sell 260,000 copies.

Leaving Polydor in 2004 at the age of 18, Amy stayed out of the public eye for a while, but in 2006 it was announced that she was working on a new album and she’d re-signed to Simon Fuller’s new 19 Entertainment Indie label. A new album ‘My Paper Made Men’ was released in 2008 and after a couple of more singles and the album becoming a cult collectors item, Studt again withdrew from the limelight to a cottage in the countryside.

Shying away from the spotlight and constant touring, she built her own recording studio and spent time playing the odd low-key show and writing and recording the songs that have eventually formed the ‘Happiest Girl In The Universe’ record which sees her returning with a darker and more soulful sound.