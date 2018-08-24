Win tickets to Cirque du Soleil’s amazing new show at First Direct Arena

Here’s a fantastic chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to see the amazing Cirque du Soleil perform their touring show OVO when it comes to West Yorkshire

Since it first premiered under the Big Top in Montreal in 2009 the show has been seen by a staggering five million people.

Now OVO embarks on a journey, offering the same captivating production as the Big Top performances, but on a larger scale, visiting major arenas and venues in the UK and around the world.

OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colourful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.

When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this iconic object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives.

It is love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in this bustling community and a fabulous ladybug catches his eye – and the feeling is mutual.

The cast of OVO comprises 50 performing artists from 17 countries specialising in acrobatics. This includes Alanna Baker from the United Kingdom who plays the role of the Black Spider. She was crowned European Champion gymnast in 2011 and won Bronze in the World Championships in 2012.

Now for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show at the First Direct Arean on September 19 answer this question.

In what year was OVO first performed? Was it 2008, 2009 or 2010?

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets to see OVO is send your answer on an email to tim.worsnop@jpress.co.uk by noon on Monday, September 10. Winners will be chosen in a random draw. Competition prizes can only be used for the opening night performance on Wednesday, September 19 and are not transferable.

To buy tickets go to the Cirque du Soleil website or www.livenation.co.uk